Loren Barrigar is still taking it all in — and still trying to say "thank you."
On Oct. 1, the Elbridge guitarist injured his left wrist when his chainsaw kicked back. The accident damaged his nerves and tendons, locking the third and fourth fingers on his fretting hand into a claw. Barrigar later underwent surgery, where his ulnar nerve was grafted and one of his tendons was repaired. Another few weeks later, the cast came off his arm.
Meanwhile, Barrigar couldn't play music, and so he was flooded with support in the form of donations and letters. As of Friday, a GoFundMe set up to support him and his three sons has raised $92,358 from more than 1,100 donors, well past the campaign's goal of $75,000. Barrigar was also sent donations in some of the dozens of letters he's received. And on Wednesday, Auburn Public Theater will host a sold-out fundraiser concert featuring his sons LJ and Brennan Barrigar, James Horan, Mike Powell, Bob Piorun, Joe Whiting and Terry Quill, and more.
Speaking to The Citizen on Friday, Barrigar said the support has been overwhelming. But it's also been motivating as he stares down what could be a long road to recovery.
"It's really been something. People do care, and therefore I want to care all the more," he said.
Since having his cast removed in early November, Barrigar has spent several hours a day in physical therapy. He said it's a constant, painful grind just to keep the affected fingers straight. His hand never stops throbbing. And though it has healed well on the surface, his wrist feels like it's submerged in concrete. But to regain the full use of his hand, Barrigar has to not only fight through the pain, he has to welcome it. One physical therapy exercise involves flattening his palm on surfaces and applying pressure until his wrist feels like it's going to break off.
You have free articles remaining.
ELBRIDGE | He was inducted into the Syracuse Area Music Awards Hall of Fame last year. He ju…
Barrigar said his recovery will be measured in months, not weeks. His physical therapy is meant to regenerate a sheath over the cadaver nerve graft he received. It would take about a month per inch, he said, from his wrist to the end of his fingers. But he won't know if there can be any regeneration at all until Christmas at the earliest.
As his physical therapy continues, Barrigar has found mental therapy in a familiar place: the road. He's currently touring with longtime musical partner Mark Mazengarb, and spoke with The Citizen while traveling between shows in Delaware and Maryland. Friend Brooks Robinson is taking Barrigar's place in the guitar duo, but he's singing several songs each night.
"I'm not moping around because I can't play, I'm trying to do something," he said. "It's good for my spirits to travel with the guys."
Another reason Barrigar is in "a good place" mentally, he said, is the support he has received since his injury. While he's grateful for the monetary donations, he's found the two-page handwritten letters and other gestures every bit as meaningful. Barrigar has been especially touched by those who've prayed for him in his presence, or those who've sent money as payment for a wedding or funeral Barrigar played for free. He was also brought to tears by a letter from a Skaneateles man who used to pick up Barrigar and his brothers 40 years ago and drive them to shows.
"Things like that give me a lot of strength, but also eat up a lot of emotional space," he said. "It makes you want to come through for these people. That's why I'm determined to make it back."