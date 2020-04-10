People in Cayuga County can't 'pause' recovery during COVID-19

On the web

Online resources for local people in recovery:

• Friends of Recovery New York has created a list of online recovery groups meeting by chat, Zoom and more at https://for-ny.org/get-help.

• Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs in Auburn has partnered with the Central Region Addiction Resource Center to begin using telehealth for outpatient substance use treatment. CHAD can also provide information on online self-help meetings and other forms of support. For more information, visit chadcounseling.org or cr-arc.org.

• East Hill Medical Center, which offers addiction medicine services, has expanded its operations to anyone in the community, not just established patients. All requrests for services are being screened at (315) 253-8477.

• For more information on Nick's Ride 4 Friends, visit nicksride4friends.org.