MUSIC

Perform 4 Purpose holding Liverpool school fundraiser

Perform 4 Purpose 4

Perform 4 Purpose plays a concert in downtown Auburn.

 Provided

Perform 4 Purpose will hold a fundraiser for Hillside Children's Center's therapeutic foster care program at Chestnut Hill Elementary in Liverpool from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.

The fundraiser will take place at the school, 200 Saslon Park Drive, Liverpool. The school's ukulele club is the first program in Onondaga County for Perform 4 Purpose, which is based in Cayuga County.

The event will take place outdoors, weather permitting.

For more information, visit perform4purpose.org. To donate, use @perform4purpose on Venmo.

