Pet Food Pantry

Marylou McQuaid runs the Pet Food Pantry in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Pet Food Pantry of Auburn is seeking donations for the winter.

The pantry, led by President and Treasurer MaryLou McQuaid, is now in its 23nd year. It provides dog and cat supplies to seniors and low-income residents in the area, including approximately 1,200 pounds of dog and cat food monthly.

The pantry seeks donations of wet and dry dog and cat food, cat litter, bird and sunflower seeds, blankets, towels, cat and dog beds, leashes, cat and dog toys, and gift cards at Walmart and Tractor Supply Co.

Tax deduction receipts will be mailed back by request.

For more information about the pantry, 93 Owasco St., Auburn, call (315) 253-2878.

