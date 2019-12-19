The Pet Food Pantry of Auburn is seeking donations for the winter.
The pantry, led by President and Treasurer MaryLou McQuaid, is now in its 23nd year. It provides dog and cat supplies to seniors and low-income residents in the area, including approximately 1,200 pounds of dog and cat food monthly.
Some 70 years ago, Marylou McQuaid developed a deep love for animals — and it all started wi…
You have free articles remaining.
The pantry seeks donations of wet and dry dog and cat food, cat litter, bird and sunflower seeds, blankets, towels, cat and dog beds, leashes, cat and dog toys, and gift cards at Walmart and Tractor Supply Co.
Tax deduction receipts will be mailed back by request.
For more information about the pantry, 93 Owasco St., Auburn, call (315) 253-2878.