Seeking to expand in Cayuga County, PAWS of CNY will hold pet therapy evaluations Sunday, Oct. 20, at Kehoskie's K-9 Care in Auburn by appointment only.
PAWS has been providing pet therapy services in the area for more than 20 years at long-term care facilities, schools, libraries and more. Locally, volunteers visit the Arc of Seneca Cayuga as well. But more volunteers are needed for visits in Auburn and Cayuga County, the organization said in a news release.
When Rick Casper and his Siberian husky, Frostyn, first entered Brookdale Senior Living in F…
You have free articles remaining.
Those interested in volunteering and having their pet certified for PAWS of CNY should apply at pawsofcny.org/apply. Those who qualify will be evaluated for the pet's temperament and basic obedience, and the volunteer's handling skills. After the evaluation, a subsequent three-month facility evaluation.
For more information, visit pawsofcny.org.