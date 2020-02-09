Pheasant chick release program open to public in Cayuga County

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County will facilitate the state's Cooperative Day-old Pheasant Chick Program in the area once again this year. The program distributes day-old pheasant chicks to the public to raise and release in order to revitalize the ring-necked pheasant population.

The program is open to anyone. Participants must have an appropriate brooding facility and an outdoor rearing pen, and release sites must be open to the public for pheasant hunting. Pheasants must be released at 8 weeks or older, but no later than the end of the hunting season. Chicks are also not to be purchased, sold or traded.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The DEC's rearing guide is available at dec.ny.gov/docs/wildlife_pdf/dayoldchicks.pdf.

A workshop on the program will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the cooperative extension office, 248 Grant Ave., Auburn. Registration is required by Feb. 13.

For more information, or to order, call (315) 255-1183 ext. 238 or visit blogs.cornell.edu/ccecayuga.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0