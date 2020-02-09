Pheasant chick release program open to public in Cayuga County
WILDLIFE

Pheasant chick release program open to public in Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}
Pheasant chicks

The New York State DEC's day-old pheasant chick program provides day-old pheasant chicks to 4-H groups, sportsmen and women, sportsmen’s clubs and other organizations to raise the pheasants into adults and then release them into the wild.

 Jeremy Boyer

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County will facilitate the state's Cooperative Day-old Pheasant Chick Program in the area once again this year. The program distributes day-old pheasant chicks to the public to raise and release in order to revitalize the ring-necked pheasant population.

The program is open to anyone. Participants must have an appropriate brooding facility and an outdoor rearing pen, and release sites must be open to the public for pheasant hunting. Pheasants must be released at 8 weeks or older, but no later than the end of the hunting season. Chicks are also not to be purchased, sold or traded.

The DEC's rearing guide is available at dec.ny.gov/docs/wildlife_pdf/dayoldchicks.pdf.

A workshop on the program will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the cooperative extension office, 248 Grant Ave., Auburn. Registration is required by Feb. 13.

For more information, or to order, call (315) 255-1183 ext. 238 or visit blogs.cornell.edu/ccecayuga.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News