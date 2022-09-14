Phillips: Auburn schools thankful, hopeful for normal school year

The start to our school year has been filled with smiling faces and a return to familiar routines that have us feeling incredibly hopeful about all that is to come. We have added staff at every level to continue to deliver high quality instruction for our students. We also continue to have added support for the social and emotional well-being of our students. The challenges faced by our students, faculty and staff were difficult, and while we hope and believe they are largely in the past, we know the after-effects are significant.

The first weeks of school featured a lot of excited hugs at the elementary level and a welcomed sense of familiarity at Auburn Junior High School and Auburn High School. Students knew what to expect when they walked in their buildings, something we all took for granted until it was taken away from us. We also had wonderful performances from the Vanguard Marching Band at the high school and the return of fall sports. These touchstones of school life were missing or altered for so long that there is an added level of energy that can be felt on our school grounds.

Our faculty and staff seem fired up too, somehow recharged (or faking it well), after a few long years and one of our busiest summers of professional development ever. It is clear when walking our school hallways the love that our educators have for our students and the pride they take in what they do to deliver for them.

Board Vice President Danielle Wood and I had the pleasure of sitting in on a small piece of the new staff professional development before the start of the school year. With the staffing shortages across the country, some of which we’ve experienced in the past, I was struck by the full room of new faces who chose our district and our students among their many options. We have new graduates from top programs and experienced veterans from nearby districts. We have new staff from as far away as Arizona, and Auburn graduates looking to give back in their hometowns. This diversity of experiences, coupled with the tremendous staff we already are so lucky to have, will serve our students well this year and for many years to come.

While we are thankful and hopeful about this return to normalcy, we continue to take precautions, including increased air filtration and ventilation. We have and will continue to make testing kits available to our district families. We also strongly encourage you to keep children home if they are experiencing any symptoms of illness, COVID-related or not. We want to keep each other healthy and successful, and we all have a part to play in continuing to look out for one another.

Our district is strongest when we all pull together for our students. We are so grateful for the volunteer hours that parents, guardians and community members put in to support our district. From the Auburn Sports Boosters, whose concession stand was the busiest I have ever seen at our football home opener, to our school parent-teacher organizations, Auburn Music Boosters and school volunteers, we thrive as a school community when we all contribute. We know that everyone is busy and the challenges of the everyday are demanding, but we encourage you to visit our district calendar (aecsd.education/calendar) or contact your child’s school principal for ways to get involved. If we all chip in a little bit of effort, our district will be all the better, and who knows, you might even have a bit of fun along the way.