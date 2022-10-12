Phillips: Auburn schools welcome new faculty, staff

We are now over a month into our school year, and the rhythms and routines are settling in. Our students, faculty and staff are engaged and reestablishing norms and high expectations for what we hope to accomplish together as a learning community.

One of the things we are most proud of is the tremendous number of new faculty and staff we have been able to welcome this year. Continued community support of our budgets and strong advocacy efforts to get our fair share from Albany have paid off for our students, and we are excited to have them reap the benefits.

This year we welcome 85 new full-time staff to the Auburn Enlarged City School District. While many are filling in for staff members who have retired, we have added positions to address the social and emotional needs of our students and assist in learning recovery, which are both extremely necessary after our last three COVID-19-impacted school years. We have hired staff from as far away as Arizona and several others that are from here in Auburn looking forward to being educators in their hometown. We have both new graduates from the top teaching programs in the area and others who have many years of experience in other districts.

In order to get our new faculty and staff acclimated to our district and ready to serve our students, we provided a lengthy orientation program that included all the logistical information one would expect. We also added a tour of our community that included visits to each of our schools and the neighborhoods that surround them, as well as discussion of the unique history of Auburn. We feel strongly that our schools are the heart and soul of our community, and we are privileged to share all that Auburn has to offer with our new staff.

Mentorship and other support will happen throughout the year for all of our new staff members. We are excited to add this influx of energy and enthusiasm to the experience and expertise of our veteran staff.

Please join us in welcoming:

• Goel Bashiri, Emma Clark, Ruth Crissman, Carl Dorsogna, Sarah Harden-Marshall, Kathleen Hansen, Deserae Johnson, Johanna Leonardi, Leah Potter, Brian Scanlan, John Scanlan, Louis Spagnola, Joseph Woodruff and Sharon White to Auburn High School;

• Lesley Baker, Adam Barcia and Netta Blakes to Auburn Junior High School;

• Pam Alnutt, Shereasa Braxton, Shantel Chambers, Lucas Cupelli, Tammy Davis, Brian Festa, Sherrill Green, Heather Justian, Mackensey Martens, Caitlin McHugh, Jenette Mistretta, Emily Schiener, Suzanne Selvage, Linda Towel and Epiphany Woodruff to Casey Park Elementary;

• Twanda Turman and Jean Wiseman to Genesee Elementary;

• Karen Arpajian, Sarah Kehoskie, Holly Kline, Kirsten Neagle, Crystal Ross-Metarko and Alex Unruh to Herman Avenue Elementary;

• Michaela Breeze, Jamie Corey, Terri Donnelly, Holly Festa, Stacey Gannon, Heather Langdon, Jennifer Sova, Hayley Tasselmyer and Samantha Tortorici to Owasco Elementary;

• Andrea Birbilis, Connor Donovan, Sean Gerritse, Morgan Pinckney, Elizabeth Lader, Taylor Major, Elizabeth Plish, Margaret Reid, Ryan Shymkiw, Maria Staehr, Heather Sullivan, Alexandria Williams and Katherine Williams to Seward Elementary;

• And Craig Clark, Robert Dec, Scott DeChick, Susan Inagaki, Barrie MacClellan, Tonya Russell and Gabriel Volo to districtwide roles.