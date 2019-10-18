Oct. 1 marked the end of a busy season for a diligent group of volunteers representing the Owasco Watershed Lake Association. Their responsibility was to search for harmful algal blooms in or on Owasco Lake and report them to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. The group was composed of both lake and non-lake residents who were trained by the DEC on June 17 during a two-hour session. During the session, the volunteers were taught how to
• Identify a possible harmful algae bloom;
• Take relevant pictures of the bloom;
• Report the positive bloom to the DEC;
• And gather a sample for laboratory analysis.
These watchful volunteers observed their assigned areas of Owasco Lake on a daily basis. If they thought they saw what they considered a harmful bloom, they filed an electronic report to the DEC. Samples of the suspected harmful blooms were only taken on Mondays. This year, only four suspected blooms were collected on a hot and humid Monday in September and transported to a laboratory in Syracuse specializing in water analysis.
There were 26 zones or areas observed by these “eagle-eyed” volunteers. The coverage started at the northwestern end of the lake, ran all the way down the west side to Cascade, up the eastern side from Indian Cove to the far northeastern side of the lake near Emerson Park. The entire lake was kept under close surveillance for potentially harmful blooms.
Information regarding the location of suspected harmful blooms on Owasco Lake this past summer can be found at dec.ny.gov. Click on the “HABS Location Map” to find Owasco Lake. The map of the lake shows the locations of blooms the DEC identified as suspected harmful blooms. As of the end of September, there were 29 HABs charted for Owasco.
These suspected harmful algal blooms, scientifically known as cyanobacteria, can be extremely detrimental to our drinking water source, Owasco Lake. Over 40,000 area residents get their drinking water from the lake. Both the city of Auburn and the town of Owasco have spent many thousands of dollars to upgrade their water systems to hopefully remove any harmful toxins. The blooms also have an impact on how our beautiful lake is used recreationally, causing people to be cautious in using the lake for swimming and boating.
The residents of the Owasco Lake region, as well as out-of-area users, owe the OWLA surveillance team a big “thank you” for a job well-done this summer. The team members for the summer of 2019 were: Pat Adams, Carol Bell, Carol Brundage, Jean Cannizzo, Kathleen Connelly, Ron Curvin, Steve Fland, Henry Foresman, Sharon Forshee, Mike Gilmore, Nancy Hart, Lisa Heaton, Don Kuhn, Mike LeFever, Julie Lockhart, Jan Losinger, Rick Nelson, Michelle Plis, Dan O’Neill, Ken Post, Dawn Rogers, Peter Rogers, Bill Stone, Danielle Swietoniowski, Tom Vasile, Susan Walser, MC White, Linda Vitale and Sam Vitale.
Every one of us who lives in this region should be a watchdog for our beautiful lake. Water is one of the few things necessary that man needs to survive and maintain life. OWLA invites everyone to become an active member in the OWLA program and to participate in keeping our wonderful and beautiful Owasco Lake healthy and clean for now and for future generations.
For more information, or to join or contribute to OWLA, visit our website at owla.org.