The Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus will hold their second annual "One Wish, Two Wish, Your Wish, Our Wish" Pink Party to support the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund of Central New York from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Knights of Columbus, 47 Market St., Auburn.
The event will include a buffet dinner, music by Generation Gap, raffle baskets, a 50/50 and a live auction.
Tickets are $20 and will be available at the Knights of Columbus.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, call Sandy at (315) 730-6549 or Mena at (315) 730-1623.