Pirozzolo: Auburn school tax rate to be lowest in over a decade

We are approaching the end of another school year, and though things are not exactly back to normal yet, at least they seem to be headed in that direction. I commend our school community for its perseverance and dedication to help ensure that our students get the education they deserve.

Our board of education and school district administrators worked countless hours developing the budget for the next school year with the continued goal of executing a budget that provides high-quality curriculum and instruction for our students, while keeping in mind the limited resources of the community. The Auburn Enlarged City School District continues to be one of the most fiscally efficient and resourceful districts in the state, spending $15,910 per pupil versus the state average of $22,835 per pupil.

The district’s proposed budget expenditures for the 2022-2023 school year are $90,286,532, which is up 7.7%, or $6.4 million, from 2021-2022 due to additional instructional staff being hired, new alternative education programs at the high school and elementary schools, increased debt service costs for the capital project, as well as inflation. For the 2022-2023 school year, our district will receive $3.5 million in additional foundation aid from New York state, which is an increase of 10.8%. The district will continue to spend down the fund balance; this year, $2,520,544 of the district’s fund balance will be used to balance the budget.

The district will also continue to utilize the federal aid we received through the American Rescue Plan. This federal aid cannot be used for regular budget expenditures, and we have two more years to spend it all. The guidelines stated that some of the funds must be used to address “learning loss” caused by the pandemic, as well as building and technology infrastructure. So far, some of the major projects we have used the funds for are summer school programming for all grade levels, air purifiers for all rooms in every building, and the new alternative education programs.

The 2022-2023 proposed budget includes a net increase of 12 staff positions. With the addition of these positions, as well as the federal stimulus monies we are slated to receive, the district will be able to continue to provide additional social and emotional support to our students, continue our strong focus on improving our graduation rate, and much more.

While this proposed budget will include a 2.5% increase in the total tax levy, the tax rate will actually go down, from $18.96 per $1,000 of assessed value to an estimated $17.31 per $1,000 of assessed value. This represents a decrease in the school tax rate of nearly 9%, and will be the lowest school tax rate in over a decade. The city of Auburn revised property assessments this year, with many properties increasing in value, significantly for some. While this isn’t surprising, given increases in real estate costs in our area, rest assured your school taxes will not go up by the same rate as your assessment. The dynamics between the tax levy, tax rate and equalization rates are complicated, especially in a year in which assessments are changing and, as of today, are not final. Based on today’s estimates, however, with this lower rate, an Auburn homeowner with a $100,000 home whose assessment did not change will see their school taxes decrease by $165. An Auburn homeowner whose assessment rose from $100,000 to $110,000 will see their taxes increase by a very small amount, going up just $8 for the entire year.

If you have any questions about the proposed budget for the 2022-2023 school year, please do not hesitate to contact the district office at (315) 255-8822 or budget@aecsd.education.

Thank you for your continued support of the Auburn Enlarged City School District’s educational programming. We constantly strive to ensure that we provide high quality curriculum and instruction that meets the unique needs of each of our students.

Jeffrey A. Pirozzolo is superintendent of the Auburn Enlarged City School District. For more information about the district, call (315) 255-8800 or visit aecsd.education.

