Planting seeds: Auburn woman a creative mind for national, local names

AUBURN — Many people have gone from working at the office to working at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cathy Tripiciano has gone in the opposite direction.
The Throop native and owner of Maple Seed Creative is opening an office for the business at 130 Genesee St. in downtown Auburn after running it from her home for seven years.
The business sees Tripiciano provide a variety of creative services, such as branding, marketing and social media strategy. In April, she was recognized for her work by the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce with its 2020 Phyllis K. Goldman Encouragement Award, which recognizes local women business owners who show "noteworthy entrepreneurial pursuit."
Tripiciano told The Citizen Aug. 21 that she was thinking about making the move into an office before the pandemic began. But when her home office also became one for her husband, as well as a classroom for their son, she signed the lease for the space inside the Lorraine Building.
There, Tripiciano will have a better space to shoot videos, she said, and also to meet with her growing list of local clients. Among the current ones are New York State Assembly candidate Dia Carabajal, the Cayuga Economic Development Agency and Camerons Bakery. Tripiciano advised the Grant Avenue bakery about using Facebook and Instagram, Manager Adriana Briseno said.
"Without her we wouldn't have the impressive following that we currently have today," Briseno said. "She was amazing to work with. She listened and brought unique insight."
During the pandemic, Maple Seed has also made its services available to local businesses that may need help setting up an online shop, for instance, or using Facebook Live.
But most of Tripiciano's clients are neither based in the area nor businesses. They're entertainers. And one of them shows just how wide-ranging Maple Seed's services are.
In 2013, Tripiciano had just left a job with the New York State Fair and was volunteering with the Matilda Joslyn Gage Foundation. She also had experience in TV production at WCNY and Auburn Regional Media Access. But she wanted to break into publicity work, and had just discovered she was pregnant, so she asked the foundation for a job. It didn't have the one she sought, but the foundation did offer Tripiciano the position of stage manager for a one-woman show about its namesake that was to be performed by actress, and Rochester native, Mimi Kennedy.
The two hit it off immediately, Tripiciano said. After lunch and sharing some life stories, Kennedy hired her to serve as an assistant, publicist and much more.
"Depending on what I'm doing for Mimi, my title changes," Tripiciano said. "She's my client, but she's also a lot more. She's a huge part of my life and we're really close."
Much of Tripiciano's work for Kennedy revolves around her supporting role on the hit CBS sitcom "Mom," where she made her first appearance a week after meeting Tripiciano. So in addition to managing Kennedy's social media pages, political activism and more, Tripiciano also works with CBS, Warner Brothers and Chuck Lorre Productions, she said.
Tripiciano shares how she met Kennedy with her media students at Cayuga Community College to show that opportunities can lead anywhere, she said. And that goes for the entertainers — like Kennedy and fellow client Maria Florio, an Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker — as much as it goes for the local business owners and others who may walk into Tripiciano's new office.
"It doesn't matter if you have an Oscar on your mantle or if you're trying to support your local Little League team or raising a family," she said. "Everything's just as valuable to me."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
