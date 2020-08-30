Planting seeds: Auburn woman a creative mind for national, local names

There, Tripiciano will have a better space to shoot videos, she said, and also to meet with her growing list of local clients. Among the current ones are New York State Assembly candidate Dia Carabajal, the Cayuga Economic Development Agency and Camerons Bakery. Tripiciano advised the Grant Avenue bakery about using Facebook and Instagram, Manager Adriana Briseno said.

"Without her we wouldn't have the impressive following that we currently have today," Briseno said. "She was amazing to work with. She listened and brought unique insight."

During the pandemic, Maple Seed has also made its services available to local businesses that may need help setting up an online shop, for instance, or using Facebook Live.

But most of Tripiciano's clients are neither based in the area nor businesses. They're entertainers. And one of them shows just how wide-ranging Maple Seed's services are.