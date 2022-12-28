Play Space: 10 ways to ring in new year with little ones

It’s hard to believe that 2022 is quickly coming to a close! This week is filled with Christmas celebrations, traditions and memories made with your families. Right behind Christmas is New Year’s Eve, which might look a little different now that you have young ones in your life. You may be switching over from going out to celebrating New Year’s to staying in with your kiddos. This doesn’t mean New Year’s Eve has to be any less fun!

Spending New Year’s Eve as a family can be one of the most special ways to connect and create new memories. While the grownups look forward to toasting at midnight, there’s nothing that says you can’t do an early celebration that includes the whole family even babies, toddlers and little kids. Making the countdown to the new year special with little ones is all about having fun, creating traditions, and memories, just like Christmas! Here are a few simple, easy ideas to try this year with your little ones.

1. Get fresh air and a fresh start to 2023 by spending some time outside! Go for a walk, bike ride, ice skating, or visit a local state park. If there is still snow outside that can make this even more memorable. Build a snowman, have a snowball fight, or if there is a hill close by grab your sled and go for a ride!

2. Dress up! Many families stay in their PJs all day on Christmas day, but New Year’s Eve can be the time where your family puts on their best outfits to ring in the new year! Dressing up always adds importance to any event.

3. Have a favorite’s night! Eat everyone’s favorite foods, read your favorite books, watch your favorite TV shows or movies, listen to your favorite songs, and play your favorite games. Do a mix of everyone’s favorites to keep it interesting. Don’t forget to write these down to looks back the following year and see how interest have changed.

4. Make a New Year’s hat by either downloading a template or decorating a strip of paper, then stapling it to fit around their heads.

5. Have a dance party! Who doesn’t love turning on your families’ favorite songs and busting out your moves! Ask your kids to help create a dance party play list from songs loved throughout the year.

6. Create a balloon clock and tape it to the wall. This simple and fun idea can be flexible to fit your family with either popping one every hour or every half hour depending on how old your little ones are or what time of day you are doing this. Take 12 balloons, put a piece of paper in each one with ideas on them, tape them in a clock shape on the wall, and pop! Some activities could be make a fun dessert, create an obstacle course, DIY a noise-maker, write or draw your favorite memories from 2022, and many more. If you have older ones that want to try and stay up until midnight, this could be a fun way to keep them awake and prepared for the ball drop!

7. Watch an on-demand countdown. Netflix has special episodes from different shows that do a countdown to New Year’s. Your little ones can feel like they are still participating in a countdown at whatever time you choose!

8. Ring in the new year with a different country. Choose a country that starts 2023 earlier than the United States and count down with them. Make it even more interesting by embracing the country with cooking food from there or reading a book about that country.

9. If you would like to venture out of the house for a little, find local events that are child friendly.

10. Create a time capsule filled with items to remember the year 2022!

Hopefully these 10 ideas can help you in planning for you and your little ones to celebrate the start of 2023. If you don’t think you and your kiddos will make it to midnight, all of these ideas can be done early to give them the chance to still celebrate! Be as creative or simple as you want knowing in the end, you and your kids are creating memories to last the whole year through.