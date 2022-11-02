Play Space: Fall fun with your little one

It’s that time of year — time for sweaters and warm drinks. Time for picking apples and jumping in the leaves. Fall truly is a magical time in our area. The days may become shorter, but they also become more beautiful with colored trees and falling leaves. Best of all, fall is a great time for family fun!

Looking for ideas to be out and about with your little one? Why not try apple picking, a great outdoor adventure! Most local apple orchards are both child-friendly and stroller/wagon-friendly. So go ahead, bundle those kiddos up and pick some apples! You can make apple picking more fun by incorporating games and activities. Challenge your child to find trees with red apples or trees with green apples, or count how many apples will fit in your bag. Don’t forget the best part of the adventure: taking a bite or two of a fresh-picked apple!

Once you have been apple picking, the next adventure is the pumpkin patch! Choose a patch that has fun family-friendly activities, like a petting zoo or children’s corn maze. On the way to your destination, ask your child what they think they will see at the pumpkin patch, what animals might be there and what they are looking forward to. A visit to the pumpkin patch wouldn’t be complete without a hayride, a fan favorite for kids. After the day's festivities, don’t forget to grab a pumpkin doughnut for the ride home!

Looking to have outdoor fall fun closer to home? A great activity for little ones is going on a nature scavenger hunt! Challenge your child to find fall-related things while you take a walk around your yard or neighborhood. Look for things like a tree, leaves of different colors, a squirrel, an acorn, a pumpkin or a scarecrow. After your scavenger hunt, rake up a pile of leaves and jump in! Kids love this activity and it is sure to wear them out, making for a nice afternoon nap!

Fall provides a great opportunity to create seasonal art. Use those leaves you collected on your nature scavenger hunt for leaf rubbings or leaf painting. Or perhaps you have a few apples left over from your trip to the apple orchard; you can use them to make painted apple prints. If you visited the pumpkin patch, you may have small pumpkins or gourds from your trip. These can be used to paint or cut open and explore. Another creative fall fun idea is to make a nature-themed collage. Use leaves, sticks, acorns and other things found outdoors to create a one-of-a-kind masterpiece!

Fall also creates several opportunities for sensory play and exploration. For babies and younger toddlers, you can provide sensory bags filled with fall-related things, such as pumpkin guts and seeds, corn, leaves or oatmeal. For older toddlers and preschoolers, provide the opportunity for your child to explore these things in a sensory bin. Add things like spoons and bowls to the pumpkin guts or scoops and funnels to the corn. You can also try making fall-scented play dough with your child by adding cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice to your homemade play dough recipe. The scents will enhance the sensory experience and make your home smell great!

Little ones love to help in the kitchen. Look for fall-inspired recipes that are child-friendly and put those little chefs to work! Young children can mix and pour, while slightly older kids can chop and measure. Some of my favorite things to make in the fall are homemade applesauce, roasted pumpkin seeds and mini (or full size) apple or pumpkin pies. You can find several more fun fall recipes online.

What’s better than curling up with a fun, fall book? Check out your local library for a vast selection of books about apples, squirrels, leaves and pumpkins! Here are some of my all-time favorites.

• "Mouse’s First Fall" by Lauren Thompson

• "The Busy Little Squirrel" by Nancy Tafuri

• "We’re Going On a Leaf Hunt" by Steve Metzger

• "Ten Apples Up On Top" by Dr. Seuss

• "Apple Farmer Annie" by Anne Rockwell

• "Piggies In the Pumpkin Patch" by Mary Peterson and Jennifer Rofe

Happy fall!

