Play Space in Auburn hires new directors

The Play Space in Auburn has welcomed two new staff to expand its mission of supporting families with young children in the community.

Sarah Sayles is the facility's new director of children's programs and operations, and Jill Hand is its new director of family education and community connections. The Play Space's current director of operations and educational programs, Elizabeth Stilwell, is transitioning to a new role as an early childhood consultant.

Sayles is a certified child life specialist through the Association of Child Life Professionals. Before coming to the Play Space, she worked at the Ronald McDonald House in Atlanta, overseeing day-to-day operations as a house manager. She has a bachelor's degree in psychology from Utica College and extensive experience using play skills to support children and their families.

Hand has a master's degree in library science and information from Syracuse University and a bachelor's in educational studies from SUNY Empire State College. She most recently worked as the youth services librarian at Seymour Library in Auburn. She has also worked at Westminster Nursery School and the preschools of Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca and Neighborhood House.

For more information on the Play Space, 100 North St., Auburn, call (315) 252-5541 or visit playspaceabc.com.

