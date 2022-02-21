Play Space in Auburn site of new caregiver support group

ABC Cayuga's Play Space and the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Cayuga County are partnering to host a new Family Support Group for caregivers of young children with mental illness.

The group will meet at 4 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Play Space, 100 North St., Auburn. The purpose of the group is to provide a supportive environment and insight into the challenges and successes of caregivers facing similar circumstances. Meetings will take place in a separate, private room to ensure confidentiality. The Play Space cannot provide child care during the sessions.