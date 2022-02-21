 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HEALTH

Play Space in Auburn site of new caregiver support group

  • 0
Play Space 8.JPG

ABC Cayuga's Play Space is now open at its new location at 100 North St. in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

ABC Cayuga's Play Space and the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Cayuga County are partnering to host a new Family Support Group for caregivers of young children with mental illness.

The group will meet at 4 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Play Space, 100 North St., Auburn. The purpose of the group is to provide a supportive environment and insight into the challenges and successes of caregivers facing similar circumstances. Meetings will take place in a separate, private room to ensure confidentiality. The Play Space cannot provide child care during the sessions.

For more information, or to register, email terriwasilenko@outlook.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mary Catherine Kowal

KOWAL, Mary Catherine (Cathey Desens), 80, formerly of 24 Chestnut St.; 314 McIntosh Drive, Auburn, NY; and 4427 Pace Lane, Clay, NY; passed a…

Watch Now: Related Video

Thrift store winners! These mugs can be worth big bucks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News