As families come into the Play Space, there is something different that many kids and families notice: “What is behind that door?” “Is that new?” “When did you add this?” “Can we go in there to play?”

These are many of the questions we hear from new and regular visitors when they see the door that has been added in our baby area. When we make any changes to the space, even adding a small toy, children notice it right away. Their inquisitive minds always want to know more, and are filled with excitement when they find out. This new space adds a whole new dynamic to the Play Space. Want to know more? Let me tell you what to expect with our new addition.

Play Space was looking to add a space that could be used for various early intervention services, and also for children between the ages of 4 and 6. Play Space toys and materials are geared for children birth to 6 years. While there is a wide variety to do, some children may need more big motor movement. With generous grants from the Stanley W. Metcalf, D.E. French and Columbian foundations, we were able to transform our storage space into our Big Movement Room. As we planned for this room, we consulted with a former Auburn elementary gym teacher Joe Mushock to help with planning age-appropriate activities.

Joe Mushock is not new to working with preschool and lower level elementary students, from teaching in the district to also working with the preschool program at Cayuga Community College. He now works closely with the health department with a program he started called Kids on Wheels. With this program, Joe goes into the community setting up tracks for young children to learn to safely ride with tricycles, scooters and bicycles. Teaching children how to ride safely is a lifelong skill that encourages movement from a young age. Joe generously donated tricycles and scooters along with materials for tracks through his Kids on Wheels program for our new space. Moving forward, we plan to not only have bikes available, but change it to have an obstacle course, parachute play, music and other big movement activities.

The next question is: When will the room be open? Since the room is only for kiddos 4 to 6 years, we plan to open it when there is a large group in the space. This tends to happen on the weekends or times when school is not in session. When families are able to use the room, we ask that they supervise their children and follow the three easy rules: go in the same direction, go three times around, then change bikes so everyone has a chance to use each one. One of our play facilitators will check in to make sure these rules are in place and help with any redirection. We are so thankful to have amazing families that come each day and understand our mission of playing with their children while they are learning through play.

As we continue to grow, learn and play, we hope families will enjoy our new room that we have added. In the future, our plans are that the new Big Movement Room can continue to support early intervention services. If you haven’t visited the Play Space yet, please stop in to see all we have available for you and your little ones to explore.