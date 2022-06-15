Play Space: Picking up is part of play

As a parent or caregiver, we’ve all been there. That moment when all the fun has ended and it’s time to clean up, but your child suddenly has zero energy to help pick up the mess. While it might be easy to go ahead and do it yourself, keep in mind that even small children can in fact complete simple chores. Not only is your child learning responsibility when they clean up, but it also gives an opportunity for your child to feel a sense of accomplishment.

So, how do you know what chores are age appropriate for your child? Toddlers can handle simple one step jobs, while preschoolers might be able to handle a little more. You might ask your toddler to put their cup in the sink, while your preschooler might be able to sweep the floor with a child sized broom and dust pan. Try making a chore chart or list for your child. Add words and pictures to the chart so that children who can not read yet know what chore is expected. To make cleaning up easier you could label shelves/storage containers with words and pictures showing which toys belong where.

So how can you make clean up time more fun and less of a struggle? Try turning clean up time into extended play with games and challenges. Rather than simply telling your child to "clean up," try asking them to clean up all the red toys or pick up all the square things. Challenge your child to see who can clean up faster, you or them. Young children love to "win," so this one is a favorite for them! Or, you could put on music and see if your child can clean everything up before the song ends.

Looking for more fun "cleaning up" ideas? Try these tips from Vroom.org!

● Super Hero Helper: During cleanup time, invite your child to become a Super Hero Helper! Ask them to pick a cleaning superpower. Are they super fast while picking up toys? Are they super strong when carrying laundry or groceries?

● Clean Up Creatures: Make cleaning up fun by playing Clean Up Creatures! You and your child can pretend to be different animals while you work together. You can say “let’s hop like bunnies while we clean up our toys!” Or, “can you crawl like a cat to put away your books?”

● Cleanup fast and slow: When cleaning up encourage your child to put their toys away as fast as they can. Let them choose which toys they want to clean up first. Say, "Ready! Set, Go!" and time them to make it exciting. Then change the rules and ask them how slowly they can put something away. Time them again!

Is clean-up time a struggle no matter what you try? Try limiting the number of toys that are available to play with at a time. Instead of allowing your child to get out all of their blocks, give them just a small container to play with. Less toys to play with, means less toys to pick up. Give your child a five minute warning or set a timer for them to know when clean up time is coming. Make cleaning up part of your schedule or routine. Perhaps it is always time to clean up before lunch or maybe after naptime when your child is rested. Some parents like to play or sing a clean up song when it is time to put toys away. This trick just might work for your child!

One size certainly does not fit all when it comes to encouraging your little one to complete chores and clean up their toys. It might take some time to see what works best for your child. In the meantime, try to stay positive and reinforce expectations by praising your child for their effort. Be realistic and keep chores age appropriate. Most importantly try not to “fix” the work that your child completes. Maybe the books aren’t organized on the bookshelf, but they are on the bookshelf. That is enough!

At Play Space we truly believe that "picking up is part of play!" We encourage families to “clean up as they play” during their visit to Play Space. Parents and caregivers can help by making cleaning up fun for their little ones, being good role models and most importantly being an active participant in their child’s play!

Nancy Tehan is the executive director of ABC Cayuga's Play Space. For more information, visit abccayuga.org, playspaceabc.com or facebook.com/playspacecayuga, or visit the Play Space at 100 North St., Auburn.

