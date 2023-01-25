Play Space: Sensory play to make winter months fun

The winter weather has been calm this year, but the snow will eventually arrive. When this happens, you may find you and your family staying indoors more often. Finding ways to keep your little ones busy and happy may become difficult. Sensory play is a simple play idea that is not only fun, but helps with many areas in developmental growth. This idea may be new or one you have tried before. If you have tried this and are cringing at the mention of sensory play, I ask you to give it another try. Not only is it helpful for your little one, it’s also an inexpensive way to keep your kids entertained through the winter months.

Sensory play focuses on activities that engage your child’s senses, helping them develop language skills and motor skills. It also helps with cognitive growth, fosters social interactions and encourages experimentation. I know what you’re thinking: How can something as simple as playing in water do all this? That’s the beauty of sensory play. It uses all five senses, from the feel of the cotton balls to the sounds of rice as it’s poured in a jar, each moment of play nourishing growth.

Your child’s language will grow naturally with sensory play. If it’s with you or playing with another child, they will learn to tell you what they want, ideas they have and emotions they are feeling. Along with this is cognitive growth. This happens in learning new ways to use materials, like experimenting how to move rice from one container to another, and analyzing the end result. Motor skills are another major area that benefits from sensory play. Your child will do so much with their hands alone during sensory play, for instance, moving their fingers to pick up items, the grip of their hands, and the coordination with their eyes to make it all happen. They will cross their arms midline, rotate their shoulders and arms, and pass objects between hands. Sensory play gives children a chance to work with muscles and motor skills that children desperately need to develop.

If those three areas aren’t enough to win you over, here are a few other benefits of sensory play. Social interaction happens so easily while kids are playing with different materials. Asking each other for an object, explaining their new idea, and talking about what they are physically feeling makes these interactions happen without pressure from adults. Pretend and independent play are more areas nurtured. Sensory play is child-driven and takes a considerable amount of imagination to have pretend play come to life. The child directs the play, imagines the situations and determines the tasks. In this pretend play, children demonstrate their communication skills, test new vocabulary and practice social stories. Pretend play is a crucial part of early childhood, with many education experts seeing it as some of the highest learning a child can undertake. All this is happening during independent play.

The way a child plays and concentrates with sensory play is much different from how they are with physical toys or devices. Your child will be growing their self-entertainment skills and building their concentration skills. As important as it is to play with your little one, taking a step back during sensory play allows for all of this to happen during independent, uninterrupted play. Finally, sensory play has a calming effect. If you need something to calm down a busy day at your house, sensory play can do the trick!

There are so many ways to provide sensory play in your household without breaking the bank. The No. 1 rule is to keep it simple! Sensory bins are one way to set up play for your little ones. Ideas for items to place in the bins are rice, beans, cotton balls, noodles, sand, Easter grass and water. Scoopers, funnels, spoons, little toys and containers for filling and pouring can be added as tools for play. Setting simple rules for sensory bins can help lessen messes, for example, "nothing in our mouths and try and keep everything in the bin." It's simple, yet hard for little ones to get the hang of it at first. To help with this, sit with your child for the first few times playing to help model and play with them. If you feel ready for messier play, go for it! Play dough, slime, shaving cream, dirt and even snow from outside are some of the messier yet equally fun sensory opportunities.

Sensory play is inclusive, allowing anyone the opportunity to play, learn and grow. It is understandable if even after reading this, having sensory play at your house is too difficult and something you do not want to try. If this is the case, come down to the Play Space and check out our sensory area! Right now we have play dough, sand and Epsom salt to explore, but honestly the Play Space is filled with sensory experiences!