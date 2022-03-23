Play Space: Spring into playing outdoors

Do you remember playing outdoors as a child? I bet you do! If your childhood was anything like mine, you most likely spent your days outdoors with siblings or neighborhood friends. You might recall riding your bike, drawing with chalk or simply lying in the grass and looking at the clouds. So many of us literally grew up outdoors. We spent hours every day exploring the environment around us and using our imaginations to make up games to play. Some of my greatest childhood memories are playing outside with my older sister and neighborhood friends. I can still hear my mother’s voice telling us to “go outside and play, be back in for dinner." We didn’t realize it at the time, but my mother was encouraging and supporting our growth and development by simply telling us to “go outside and play."

Outdoor play is important for young children for a number of reasons. Spending time outdoors can greatly influence their well-being. Fresh air and sunshine can positively affect a child’s mental and physical health. Being active and exploring nature can keep children healthy and promote gross motor development. Outdoor play can also affect a child’s cognitive development. When children are playing outside they are exploring their curiosity, using their imagination and learning about the environment around them. Outdoor play promotes the freedom to explore, helping to grow a child’s independence. When children are connecting to nature, they are learning to respect the environment as well. There are so many great advantages to outdoor play!

You might be thinking that your young child is not old enough to play outdoors. Children of all ages can benefit from outdoor play, and there are activities that are appropriate for all ages. Need a little inspiration and activity ideas for playing outdoors with your young children? Check out the ideas below.

Babies

● Bubbles: Blow bubbles for baby.

● Blanket play: Put a blanket in the grass for baby to sit on, add balls and toys.

● Water play: Put a small amount of water in a bin with toys.

● Nature walk: Put baby in a stroller or carrier and go for a nature walk, and talk to baby about what you see/hear/smell.

● Playground: Find a playground that offers baby swings.

Toddlers

● Painting: Put an easel outdoors for messy painting.

● Puddle jumping: After a rain, put on rain boots and allow for puddle jumping.

● Sand play: Add sand to a bin or sand table, along with toys for filling and dumping.

● Ball play: Practice throwing and kicking balls.

● Playground: Find a playground that offers equipment appropriate for toddlers.

Preschoolers

● Throw and catch: Practice throwing and catching with balls.

● Scavenger hunt: Create a simple nature scavenger hunt and look for the items.

● Bug hunt: Search for bugs and other living things outdoors.

● Chalk: Use chalk on the driveway or sidewalk.

● Ride a bike: Begin practicing how to ride a bike, and visit a local park with your bikes.

● Water/sprinklers: Put water in bins for play or if it’s warm enough, break out the sprinklers.

● Playground: Find a playground that offers equipment appropriate for preschoolers.

We are fortunate to have a vast variety of outdoor spaces for children in our area. Look for a local playground or park to visit. Most playgrounds offer play equipment for all ages and areas to encourage growth and exploration. You can even invite a friend or two along to encourage playing together, taking turns and socialization.

Exploring nature at a local park is also a great way to encourage outdoor play to young children. Our area has several parks and nature trails available to families. If your little one isn’t quite walking yet, take a stroller or carrier along. Talk to your child about what you observe on the walk — what you see, hear and smell. If your child is a little older, you can ask questions or even play an "I spy" game. Making the walk fun and engaging will make your child excited about nature and the environment!

As we welcome spring, I encourage you to explore the great outdoors with your little one. Try to set aside time each day to soak up the sunshine, get some fresh air and explore all nature has to offer. But please don’t forget that indoor play is also very important. Visit us at Play Space for your indoor play needs! For our hours, programs and events, visit our website at playspaceabc.com or follow us on Facebook.

