Play Space: The importance of self-care for parents and caregivers

As parents and caregivers, we get so busy taking care of others that we forget to take care of ourselves. In honor of Mental Health Awareness month, I want to remind you that it is OK to take a break, it is necessary to ask for help and it is oh so important to make time for self-care! I know many of you are thinking that you have no time for self-care, but self-care does not need to involve a lot of time. Taking just 10 minutes a day to truly take care of yourself can make a huge difference. It can also change how you react to stress and interact with your children.

Taking good care of yourself physically can make a huge difference in how you feel mentally and how you handle stressful situations. Just like we tell our children, parents and caregivers also need to eat well, exercise and get enough sleep. Throughout your day, try to make healthy food and drink choices. Rather than swinging by a fast food restaurant at lunch, try packing a healthy lunch instead. Keep your body moving and active by choosing an activity you enjoy; this will make exercise feel more like fun and less like work. Try waking up early and taking a quick walk before you start your day. If you work outside the home, try to get out for a short walk on your lunch break. Speaking of spending time outdoors, try to get out there and soak up the sunshine as much as possible. Being outdoors is a great way to alleviate stress, and it can boost your mood tremendously!

Other ways to support self-care include:

• Scheduling time with friends. Can’t find time to meet up? Try chatting on the phone or connecting on FaceTime.

• Coloring. There are so many adult coloring books available out there, or you can simply borrow a coloring book from your child and enjoy some creative relaxation.

• Try meditation. There are several apps that can get you started with meditation. Many apps even offer short videos that can be completed in 10 minutes or less.

• Practice yoga. Don’t have time to join a class? There are lots of yoga instruction videos available online. Grab a mat or find a comfortable spot in your house and start your practice.

• Allow yourself time to feel your emotions. Are you feeling down? Let yourself feel sad. Are you frustrated with someone or something? Sit with your feelings, acknowledge how you feel and help yourself through those feelings.

• Say no. Is there something you do not want to do? It is OK to say no!

• Cut yourself some slack. You are only human and you make mistakes. Recognize your mistakes and move forward in a positive way.

• Try journaling. Before bed or anytime you have a break in your day, try writing in a journal. Write about your day, your feelings and/or your goals and intentions.

• Start your day by reminding yourself of something you are looking forward to. It could be a vacation you have planned, grabbing a coffee with friends or finishing up the last couple of chapters of that book you have been reading.

• Cut something from your schedule. If you are feeling like you are juggling too many things, choose one thing to remove from your day or week.

Allowing yourself small breaks throughout the day will give you more energy and allow you to be more patient with the little ones in your life. Finding just 10 minutes to read, listen to music or do a couple simple stretches throughout the day can really add up. Not only are you taking care of yourself, but you are being a great “self-caring” role model for your children.

Most importantly, remember that everyone needs help from time to time. If you are feeling overwhelmed, talk to a friend or family member about how you are feeling and ask for help. Tell your partner you need more help around the house, or ask a friend to watch your child so you can have some time for yourself. If you are feeling depressed or anxious, speak to your health care professional. There is no shame in admitting you need help and accepting that you can not do it all.

The Play Space staff is always available to offer support and can also help to connect parents and caregivers to community resources. Please feel free to reach out to me at jhand.playspace@gmail.com or (315) 252-5541 ext. 102 with any questions or concerns, or if you just need someone to talk to!

Jill Hand is director of family programs and community connections at ABC Cayuga's Play Space. For more information, visit abccayuga.org, playspaceabc.com or facebook.com/playspacecayuga, or visit the Play Space at 63 Genesee St., Auburn.

