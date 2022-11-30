Play Space: Tips for enjoying the holidays with young children

As parents of young children, we have dreamed about the days we would be able to share the joys and love of the holiday season with our kids. All that we loved we can now introduce to our littles. Finally, the time has come to shop for the adorable outfit, find that favorite toy, schedule time to sit on Santa’s lap, capture the family photo for the holiday card and plan gatherings with family and friends.

Young children are very unpredictable by nature, and there are many factors you cannot control. Some 30 years ago, my children were preschoolers and a toddler. My husband, the kids and I were traveling to my side of the family, six hours away in Massachusetts. We decided to mail all of our packages ahead of time to my parents’ home to reduce stress and lessen the travel load.

Four days before Christmas, one of our children became very ill and we could not travel. Yup, yikes — and all of the gifts! We managed to live and laugh about it until this very day. It reminds us to not set unrealistic expectations of how the holiday should be, as you may be disappointed. In the end, things may not always go according to plan, but trust that you and the family can get through it together.

Here are some strategies for keeping the holidays joyful with your young kids:

• Keep a schedule, but prioritize children getting enough sleep and good nutrition. For example, eat breakfast together, or keep bath time the same every night. Plan your family downtime.

• Try not to do too much in one day. With regular sleep, children are less likely to be cranky and have emotional outbursts.

• Give yourself a break and don’t stretch yourself too thin. You are not Santa Claus, and you don’t need to be. It’s OK to cut a few corners and shorten the “to do” list. Decide what is important, prioritize and say “no” to what you can’t handle. This may be a conversation in boundary-setting with family or friends.

• Be sure to laugh! Holidays can be stressful for both parents and kids. Your children pick up on your stress and they lighten up when you laugh and have fun.

• Be present with your kids. It’s important to remember your kids will only be this age once. All of this is temporary, and it all goes by quickly. Holidays are a great opportunity to create some happy family memories and new traditions.

• You as a parent are the leader, regardless of the makeup of your family. Take care of yourself when you can. Even on the busiest days, get up early before the kids and have a quiet cup of tea or coffee. Excuse yourself, step away for a moment and take 10 deep breaths. Remember, it’s OK to ask for help.

