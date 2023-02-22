It is hard to believe that it is already the time of year for preschool registration. It feels like the school year just started, but to ensure the proper planning for you and your preschooler, registration needs to start early. Registration is a process that starts with you as the parent or caregiver filling out the registration forms and handing in the necessary documents before it ends.

Universal preschool, also known as “preschool for all,” is a policy framework that gives all families with preschool-aged children the opportunity to voluntarily enroll their child in a publicly funded prekindergarten care and education program in a state or community. New York state began a universal preschool program in 1998 with the goal of making prekindergarten education available to all 4-year-olds in the state, regardless of family income or other risk factors. Throughout the years, changes were made to add more full- and half-time slots, and expand to 3-year-olds. Today, the Auburn Enlarged City School district offers seven different locations for 3- and 4-year-olds as either full- or half-day.

There are many benefits to universal preschool. Early childhood brain science shows that crucial intellectual, health and social emotional development is happening long before age 5, which is the year children begin formal education in the United States. Numerous studies show that young children, from infancy onward, who experience early care and education programs that provide consistent, nurturing and developmentally appropriate opportunities for cognitive and social development benefit significantly in both the short- and long-term. These benefits have positive impacts not only on children and families, but also the broader communities as well. Preschool gives children a play-based learning environment, which is essential in positive early learning experiences. Setting the groundwork for a love of school at a young age will create the foundation for positive learning in the future. Early care and education has become either an unmanageable expense or practically unavailable for many families. Widely available early care and education can be a strong economic foundation for families and communities.

Registration for the age 3 and 4 spots started this past month. There is a link that tells you what is needed and how to begin filling out the forms. While filling out the registration forms, choosing the first and second option is the most important part of the process. There is a high number of children who sign up for the preschool program, causing the first choice for location not to always occur. Once the applications are in, the district will begin to sort them into the seven different locations. The website to begin the 2023-2024 preschool registration for age 3 and 4 is: familyid.com/organizations/auburn-csd-student-registration-programs.

Auburn is a fortunate community to have not just one, but seven locations for our little ones to attend. For families outside of Auburn, check with your school district to see when the registration process begins if it has not yet. Also, in the meantime, if you are looking for a place to encourage learning through play, social interactions and developmentally appropriate activities, stop into the Play Space!