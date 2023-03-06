Auburn Community Hospital has announced the addition of Dr. Aroob Moin, DPM, to affiliate Auburn Podiatry Associates at 77 Nelson St.

Moin joins the Auburn practice from Penobscot Community Health Care at Brewer Medical Center in Maine. Her specialty practice focuses on diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the foot and ankle, including sprains and fractures, as well as diabetic foot care, bunion treatment, heel pain and spurs, hammertoes, neuromas, ingrown and fungal toenails, warts, corns and callouses.

Moin received her undergraduate degree from SUNY Binghamton and her Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from Temple University. She completed a three-year foot and ankle surgical residency at United Health Services Hospitals in Johnson City, where she also served as chief resident. She completed a podiatric dermatology fellowship at St. Luke's University Health Network in Allentown as well.

“Dr. Moin has considerable experience practicing at some very respected healthcare systems and is an important addition at to our team of local practitioners and Auburn Community Hospital. Podiatry is an important component of the comprehensive care we offer our community and one that our patients value," hospital president and CEO Scott A. Berlucchi said in a news release.

“My family and I are excited to return to central New York and excited to be part of the Auburn Podiatry practice. Auburn Community Hospital has an excellent reputation, and I am thrilled to be a part of this practice and this community,” Moin added.

Moin is accepting new patients. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call (315) 567-0797.