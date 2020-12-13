Poem: 'Santa Claus' by Arlene Ryan

Editor's note: Arlene Ryan submitted to The Citizen this poem that she wrote while attending East High School in 1954. She sent it to Santa at North Pole, New York, with an enclosed letter. She continued: "He wrote back and sent me a poem written for his son, a priest who died in the service. He said my poem reminded me of his son." The two wrote back and forth for a few years until the Santa, Roland T. Craig, passed away. "I will always treasure my very own Santa," Ryan said.

Santa Claus, Oh Santa Claus,

In whom we don’t believe

Oh why are we so ignorant,

Why do our minds deceive.

He knows us all, He sees us all,

He’s good because He loves us all

And yet we don’t believe in Him

How foolish can we be.

I’m sure we would believe in Him

If we knew who He was

And that He’s trying to fool us all

And hides in red and fuzz.

He slides down chimneys black inside