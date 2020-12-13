Poem: 'Santa Claus' by Arlene Ryan

Editor's note: Arlene Ryan submitted to The Citizen this poem that she wrote while attending East High School in 1954. She sent it to Santa at North Pole, New York, with an enclosed letter. She continued: "He wrote back and sent me a poem written for his son, a priest who died in the service. He said my poem reminded me of his son." The two wrote back and forth for a few years until the Santa, Roland T. Craig, passed away. "I will always treasure my very own Santa," Ryan said.
Santa Claus, Oh Santa Claus,
In whom we don’t believe
Oh why are we so ignorant,
Why do our minds deceive.
He knows us all, He sees us all,
He’s good because He loves us all
And yet we don’t believe in Him
How foolish can we be.
I’m sure we would believe in Him
If we knew who He was
And that He’s trying to fool us all
And hides in red and fuzz.
He slides down chimneys black inside
But still He comes out clean
To show that there is good in men
Who seem to us as mean.
His presents under Christmas trees
Have still a different meaning
That we should give to other folks
Instead of just receiving.
His color doesn’t stand for
The Communistic way
It symbolizes heros’ blood
Who died to save our day.
All these things are there for us
If we’d just realize
That Santa Claus is our friend, God
All dressed up in disguise.
