Poem: 'Santa Claus' by Arlene Ryan
COMMUNITY

Poem: 'Santa Claus' by Arlene Ryan

Editor's note: Arlene Ryan submitted to The Citizen this poem that she wrote while attending East High School in 1954. She sent it to Santa at North Pole, New York, with an enclosed letter. She continued: "He wrote back and sent me a poem written for his son, a priest who died in the service. He said my poem reminded me of his son." The two wrote back and forth for a few years until the Santa, Roland T. Craig, passed away. "I will always treasure my very own Santa," Ryan said.

Santa Claus, Oh Santa Claus,

In whom we don’t believe

Oh why are we so ignorant,

Why do our minds deceive.

He knows us all, He sees us all,

He’s good because He loves us all

And yet we don’t believe in Him

How foolish can we be.

I’m sure we would believe in Him

If we knew who He was

And that He’s trying to fool us all

And hides in red and fuzz.

He slides down chimneys black inside

But still He comes out clean

To show that there is good in men

Who seem to us as mean.

His presents under Christmas trees

Have still a different meaning

That we should give to other folks

Instead of just receiving.

His color doesn’t stand for

The Communistic way

It symbolizes heros’ blood

Who died to save our day.

All these things are there for us

If we’d just realize

That Santa Claus is our friend, God

All dressed up in disguise.

