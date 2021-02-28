Pomeroy Fund offering grants to NYS historical orgs

The Pomeroy Fund for NYS History, a partnership between the William G. Pomeroy Foundation and the Museum Association of New York, is offering $50,000 in grants to assist nonprofit history organizations in the state with capital needs expenses in 2021.

Individual grants will not exceed $5,000. Requests that will be considered include technology equipment, facility maintenance equipment, furnishings, major material purchases, renovations, refurbishments, remodeling and rehabilitation. Preference will be given to organizations that have yet to receive money from the fund, but previous recipients are eligible to apply.

Eligible organizations must also have an annual operating budget of $150,000 or less.

The Museum Association is now accepting grants through a portal on its website, nysmuseums.org. The deadline for applications is March 22, and grant notifications will be issued in April.

The first three rounds of the Pomeroy Fund granted more than $147,000 to 69 history organizations in New York state, said Bill Pomeroy, founder and trustee of the Pomeroy Foundation, in a news release.