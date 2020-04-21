Poole: Cayuga Community College students support emergency, essential workers

Days later, she was collecting bags of double- or triple-layer masks on peoples’ porches and delivering them to hospitals, assisted living facilities and other agencies.

“Some people have donated materials, and some students went out and bought sewing machines so they could help. I started out delivering masks because I didn’t know how to sew, but I eventually taught myself as well,” she said. “This has really made me want to make more of a difference.”

Cayuga’s nursing faculty praised the students for stepping forward to help members of the area’s medical and emergency response community.

“We are so proud of the compassion and resiliency our nursing students have displayed during this pandemic. They did not hesitate to adapt, formulate a plan, and extend their helping hands to fulfill a need during this crisis,” Cayuga’s nursing faculty said. “We are most fortunate to have such kind and compassionate individuals in our program and in our community.”

Scott and fellow Cayuga student Amanda Regnier started a Facebook fundraising effort to purchase supplies for people sewing masks, which has helped other people support the campaign, Regnier said.