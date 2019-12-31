In the face of this year’s disasters, hundreds of thousands of people turned to the American Red Cross for food, shelter and recovery support in central New York and across the country.
Locally, central New York volunteers helped 256 families people impacted by 166 home fires and other disaster incidents by addressing their urgent needs like food and lodging, and providing recovery support. The local chapter serves communities in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties.
Local Red Cross volunteers work around the clock to help neighbors devastated by disasters. We’re grateful for their selfless commitment and the generous support of donors to fuel our lifesaving mission every day.
Shortly after breakfast time on a rainy morning, a fire broke out in the attic space of a three-story house in Auburn. The building was home to six families. Thankfully, nobody was injured in the fire, but the house suffered extensive smoke and water damage, and the families were all displaced. A Red Cross team arrived on the scene and worked with the families to determine their immediate needs. Residents ranged from toddlers to senior citizens, but they all needed funds to pay for a place to stay and to get them through the next few days. Red Cross volunteers provided them with a lodging allowance and money to cover buying necessities, such as a change of clothes and food.
Over the next few weeks, Red Cross caseworkers stayed in contact with the residents, making sure that they could access services provided by other community agencies as they found new places to live.
Local volunteers also helped across the U.S. When large disasters like western wildfires, coastal hurricanes and Midwest floods and tornadoes devastated families in other parts of the country this year, volunteers from central New York were among the nearly 9,000 Red Cross workers — 90% of them volunteers — who left their homes to:
• Serve more than 1 million meals and snacks with partners.
• Distribute over 354,000 relief items.
• Make more than 92,000 contacts to support health, mental health, spiritual care and disability needs.
• Provide over 79,000 overnight shelter stays with partners.
Across the country, the Red Cross also provided emergency financial assistance to nearly 376,000 people for disaster needs like food and lodging. Many were recovering from home fires — which account for most of the 60,000-plus disasters that the Red Cross responds to each year in the U.S.
Thanks to our volunteers and partners, the Red Cross provides hope and comfort during people’s worst times.
Meanwhile, the Red Cross continues to work with our partners to prevent fire tragedies through the lifesaving Home Fire Campaign. In central New York, the Red Cross and local partners installed nearly 1,000 free smoke alarms and made more than 500 households safer from the threat of home fires during 2019.
You can help people in need by making a financial donation or becoming a volunteer. Learn more at redcross.org/wcny.
In addition, this year’s severe weather and disasters caused about 34,000 blood donations to go uncollected across the country because of cancelled blood drives. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, and the Red Cross urges all eligible individuals to donate. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org.