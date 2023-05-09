The Samuel Center for Canal History in Port Byron has received a state grant for $18,750 to upgrade its restrooms.

The new center, located in the former St. John's Church in the village, will use the money to make its restrooms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and add changing stations and greener technology. The center houses the archives of the Canal Society of New York State and serves as a site of programming.

The New York State Canal System Tourism Infrastructure and Events Grant was awarded to the center by the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor and New York State Canal Corporation. A total of 42 grants totaling $190,000 were awarded to nonprofits and municipalities along the Erie, Oswego, Cayuga-Seneca and Champlain canals this year.

“For nearly 200 years, the Erie Canal has been an economic engine and as we near its third century of operation, the strategic investments being made through this program are key to ensuring it continues to support the communities that grew alongside it," New York State Canal Corporation Director Brian U. Stratton said in a news release. "Improving infrastructure and bringing residents and visitors to canalside events will stimulate downtowns and create new opportunities to experience our canal waterways.”

For more information, visit canals.ny.gov or facebook.com/csnys.

