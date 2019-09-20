Film features Port Byron canal man
The Canal Society of New York state will present "The Ditch That Helped Build America" as the next film in its monthly series at the Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park in Port Byron.
The screening will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the visitor center at the park, Rooker Road, Port Byron. Attendees can use the Route 31 entrance to the park.
Produced by WCNY of Syracuse, the 1971 film features Port Byron resident Jesse Wimett (1897-1973), who was born on a canal boat in New York Harbor and was a third-generation canaller. The film follows the original construction of the canal and its several reconstructions.
Admission to the event is free and open to the public; donations will be accepted.
For more information, call (315) 776-4601.