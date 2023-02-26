2023 has been off to a great start for the Port Byron Library. The board was pleased to start the year with a visit from Assemblyman John Lemondes, who hand-delivered bullet aid from the state to the library. This funding makes such a positive impact on our ability to support the community. This type of funding assists us in providing vital programming, such as storytime, teen events, community events and learning opportunities.

Our patrons have been enjoying "Blind Date with a Book" so far in February. We also had a great turnout at our Valentine’s Day craft and treat event. On Thursday, Feb. 23, we hosted a Senior Chair Yoga class at 2 p.m. Also on the same day, at 3:30 p.m., we launched our first-ever "Read to Simcha" event. Simcha is a therapy dog with Paws of CNY. This program provides an opportunity for children to improve their literary skills by reading to a nonjudgmental pet volunteer in local libraries and schools.

Our biggest news this month is that we are hiring for a library assistant. This position is a part-time position of 20 hours a week. We are looking for a candidate who loves to work with children and has a drive to work with a nonprofit organization to enrich the lives of our community members. For more information, or to apply, visit portbyronlibrary.org/events/about-us/job-opportunities.

We are excited to offer a Kid’s Paint Class at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11. These classes are taught by an art instructor. Children will paint a preselected image on a canvas. All supplies are provided. There is no fee for this class. This class is geared toward children ages 6 to 14. Registration is required; contact the library for more details.

Our senior movie in March will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. We will be showing “The Fabelmans." Directed by Stephen Spielberg, this film is loosely based on his childhood and examines how movies help shape our lives.

Our Preschool Story Time is 11 a.m. every Tuesday. March’s theme is colors, with a special St. Patrick’s Day theme on Tuesday, March 14, including the color green. We read stories, do a craft and have a snack. Story Time is both an opportunity for socialization and learning.

We offer Lego Club every month. In March it will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, March 13. All ages are welcome at this event. No registration is required. We provide all Legos and we also provide instructions for specific builds, or free build is also an option. At some events we do have free giveaway Lego sets to share as well.

Our Chess Club is fairly new. We are working on building a solid team in order to travel to some local libraries and compete. At 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, we will meet for Chess Club. We are looking for all ages and skill levels to join our team and help us gain momentum toward competing.

Coming in March, we will hosting an Adult Mosaic Class. This class will lead patrons through creating a one-of-a-kind serving tray from broken pieces of ceramics and tile. The class will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18. Registration is required for this event. We encourage patrons to call the library or stop by in person to register.

The newest club we have added to the library is the Creative Writing Club. We have five members thus far. This club is open to all ages. We have a theme every month, but we welcome open discussion on all types of writing to include poetry, narrative, literary elements and free write. We do ask patrons to keep in mind that we may have attendees who are under 18 at this event, so we ask that only appropriate content be shared at these events. Our next event will be at 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 24. No registration is required.

Puzzle Night is offered every month. All ages are welcome. In March we will meet at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9. We also offer a Card Game Night. The purpose behind this event is to encourage older patrons to come teach younger patrons the art of card games. All ages are welcome and encouraged. Card Game Night will be at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23.

We offer a Fiction Book Club and a Nonfiction Book club each month. The Fiction Book Club meets at 2 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month. This month on March 7, the club will be discussing "The Rose Code" by Kate Quinn. The Nonfiction Book Club meets at 2 p.m. the third Tuesday of every month. All are welcome. For more information or to request a book, please contact the library.

Every Wednesday at 6 p.m., we offer a crafting night for adults. They call themselves the Chatty Crafters. All ages and crafts are welcomed and encouraged to attend. We do have certain items available for use by all, such as yarn and needles. Some folks come to knit or crochet, others cross-stitch, and others just come to socialize.

Also, we will be having a book sale starting at 3 p.m. Monday, March 27. The sale will run through 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8. This will be a $3 bag sale. We do provide bags, or you are welcome to bring your own. This is an excellent time to stock up on potential gifts for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and graduation. We have a large selection of giftable hardcover books available.