Port Byron to dedicate four new historic markers

A dedication ceremony for four new roadside historic markers in Port Byron will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the village hall, 52 Utica St., Port Byron.

The markers commemorate the passage of the Abraham Lincoln funeral train through the village, the one-time residence of Brigham Young there, the Gutchess Mincemeat Co. located in the village and the Amos King Bible presented to Lincoln by local farmer Amos King that remained in the possession of the president's family and is now at Hildene.

The ceremony will include keynote speaker Carrie Berse, executive director of the William G. Pomery Foundation, which provided the grants for the markers. There will also be presentations by village Historian Dawn Roe and Dr. Linda Townsend, and New York state Historian Devin Lander will be present as well.

For more information, contact the village at (315) 776-4321.