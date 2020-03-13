Poster child: Moravia student wins state environmental poster contest

A Moravia Middle School student created a winning poster design that will be included in a 2021 calendar issued by two state environmental agencies.
Seventh-grader Molly Bieling made one of the 14 winning posters for the annual We All Live in a Watershed poster contest from the New York Water Environment Association and the state Department of Environmental Conservation — a contest meant to help young people learn about the human impact on watersheds.
"I was actually kind of surprised because I never actually won a contest like this before," Molly said Tuesday.
She found out about the contest through a weekly school Art Club run by Kathryn Haessner, an art teacher for Moravia's middle and high schools. Haessner told students how watersheds, which are areas of land where rain and streams run off into larger reservoirs, can be contaminated by pollutants like oil, fertilizers and plastics.
Centered in Molly's poster is a quote from French conservationist and explorer Jacques Cousteau: "We forget that the water cycle and the life cycle are one," framed by the outline of New York state.
"I thought this would be a good quote for this because we use the lakes for our drinking water and we use the lakes for a lot of activities outside," Molly said.
After starting with an outline for the poster in Art Club, Molly finished the entire project in about a week. She said she used an ink paint brush pen to finish the drawing of the brook trout in the lower left of the poster, opposite a string of plastic soda can rings.
Danielle Bieling, Molly's mother, was surprised by how realistic the trout turned out.
"It’s amazing. I couldn’t even believe it when I first saw it," Danielle said. Her husband guessed "right off the bat" what kind of fish it was.
After Molly entered the contest in December, she and her family learned that her poster was a winner in late February.
"We’re just very proud of her that she won. I’m excited. I can’t wait to see the calendar," Danielle said.
Molly wanted people to come away from seeing the poster knowing that severe water pollution can happen even in small towns, and even if it's not something people think about every day.
Her artistic enthusiasm also extends to another environmental interest, growing plants — which she thinks of like an art form. She said she would describe herself as an artistic person.
"Any time I see an opportunity for art, I jump at it and try to do whatever I can to make it as artistic and mine as possible," she said.
