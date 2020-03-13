Poster child: Moravia student wins state environmental poster contest

A Moravia Middle School student created a winning poster design that will be included in a 2021 calendar issued by two state environmental agencies.

Seventh-grader Molly Bieling made one of the 14 winning posters for the annual We All Live in a Watershed poster contest from the New York Water Environment Association and the state Department of Environmental Conservation — a contest meant to help young people learn about the human impact on watersheds.

"I was actually kind of surprised because I never actually won a contest like this before," Molly said Tuesday.

She found out about the contest through a weekly school Art Club run by Kathryn Haessner, an art teacher for Moravia's middle and high schools. Haessner told students how watersheds, which are areas of land where rain and streams run off into larger reservoirs, can be contaminated by pollutants like oil, fertilizers and plastics.

Centered in Molly's poster is a quote from French conservationist and explorer Jacques Cousteau: "We forget that the water cycle and the life cycle are one," framed by the outline of New York state.

"I thought this would be a good quote for this because we use the lakes for our drinking water and we use the lakes for a lot of activities outside," Molly said.

