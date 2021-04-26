Prescription drug collection to take place in Weedsport

Members of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office will collect unwanted medication for free in order to properly dispose of it. The office will also partner with the Cayuga County Drug Free Community Coalition, Nick's Ride for Friends and the Cayuga County HEALing Communities Study to offer substance abuse treatment, prevention and resources, including free Narcan training.

“I hope that you will help us keep dangerous prescription medication out of the wrong hands and dispose of it at this no-cost event. Proper disposal will not only prevent drug abuse, it will also keep these medications out of our water supplies. If you are struggling with addiction, or have a family member or friend that is, please consider dropping by and visiting us," Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said in a news release. "There is a path to recovery and we can help you.”