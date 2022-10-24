 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HEALTH

Prescription drug take back to be held in Moravia

  • 0
Collecting unneeded medication

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck and JoLynn Mulholland of the Cayuga County Drug Free Coalition took part in a medication drop-off event at the Play Space in Auburn on May 28. 

 Provided

A DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day collection will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Kinney Drugs, 130 Main St., Moravia.

Members of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office will collect unneeded medication for proper disposal at no cost.

"I hope that you will help us keep dangerous, unneeded prescription medication out of the wrong hands and dispose of it at this no-cost event," Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said in a news release. "Proper disposal will not only prevent drug abuse, it will also keep these medications out of our water supplies."

The Cayuga County Drug Free Community Coalition and Healing Cayuga will partner with the office to offer substance abuse treatment, prevention and other resources.

For more information, call the sheriff's office at (315) 253-1222.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: These costumes get the most candy on Halloween

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News