Prescription drug take back to be held in Moravia

A DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day collection will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Kinney Drugs, 130 Main St., Moravia.
Members of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office will collect unneeded medication for proper disposal at no cost.
"I hope that you will help us keep dangerous, unneeded prescription medication out of the wrong hands and dispose of it at this no-cost event," Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said in a news release. "Proper disposal will not only prevent drug abuse, it will also keep these medications out of our water supplies."
The Cayuga County Drug Free Community Coalition and Healing Cayuga will partner with the office to offer substance abuse treatment, prevention and other resources.
For more information, call the sheriff's office at (315) 253-1222.