HEALTH

Prescription drug takeback to be held in Cato

Medicine
Deposit Photos

A medication takeback event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at the Cato Fire Department, 2569 E. Main St., Cato.

Prescriptions, patches, ointments, vitamins, over-the-counter medications and more can be collected for safe disposal and destruction at no charge. No needles or sharps will be accepted.

The event is hosted in partnership with the fire department by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, Cayuga County Drug-Free Community Coalition and HEALing Cayuga, which will also offer information on substance abuse treatment, prevention and more.

