 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presentation to cover soil management in Owasco Lake watershed
ENVIRONMENT

Presentation to cover soil management in Owasco Lake watershed

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus July 39.JPG

Summer afternoon on the north end of Owasco Lake.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Owasco Watershed Lake Association will sponsor a Zoom presentation with Toneya McIntosh, of Australia-based company Evidn, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2.

McIntosh will talk about the company's work with farmers in the Owasco Lake watershed in consultation with The Nature Conservancy. The Our Owasco project aims to increase the percentage of farmland in the watershed implementing soil health best management practices.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

For more information, or to attend, visit owla.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Latino doctor volunteered for vaccine trial. See how it went

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News