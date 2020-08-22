Presentation to cover soil management in Owasco Lake watershed

The Owasco Watershed Lake Association will sponsor a Zoom presentation with Toneya McIntosh, of Australia-based company Evidn, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2.
McIntosh will talk about the company's work with farmers in the Owasco Lake watershed in consultation with The Nature Conservancy. The Our Owasco project aims to increase the percentage of farmland in the watershed implementing soil health best management practices.
The presentation is free and open to the public.
For more information, or to attend, visit owla.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!