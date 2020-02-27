Presentation to focus on county GIS applications to Owasco Lake

A presentation about applications of Cayuga County's geographic information system will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the Springside Inn, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming.

Nick Colas, principal GIS analyst with the county Department of Planning and Economic Development, will give the presentation. He'll focus on past uses of the county's GIS in characterizing the Owasco Lake Watershed and future opportunities to help estimate nutrient loads for the lake and its tributaries.