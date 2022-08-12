Preservation Association of CNY accepting award nominations

The Preservation Association of Central New York is accepting nominations for its 2022 awards, to be given at a ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Oneida Community Mansion House.

The association's awards recognize owners, builders, designers, artisans, educators and activists who work to preserve the area's historic resources. All nominations are reviewed by the association's awards committee and approved by its board of directors. Several awards have gone to Cayuga County-area recipients in recent years.

For more information about the awards and the ceremony, visit pacny.net or email email@pacny.net.