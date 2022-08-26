 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HISTORY

Preservation Association of CNY accepting nominations for awards, threatened property list

Opendore, the newly restored former Isabel Howland house, is the winner of a recent award from the Preservation Association of Central New York.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Preservation Association of Central New York is accepting nominations for its 2022 awards, to be given at a ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Oneida Community Mansion House.

The association's awards recognize owners, builders, designers, artisans, educators and activists who work to preserve the area's historic resources. All nominations are reviewed by the association's awards committee and approved by its board of directors. Several awards have gone to Cayuga County-area recipients in recent years.

The association is also accepting nominations for its annual Eight That Can't Wait list of threatened historic properties, which is intended to raise public awareness of those properties and support their preservation. Along with Cayuga, the association and its awards cover a five-county area that also includes Madison, Onondaga, Oswego and Cortland counties.

For more information about the awards and the ceremony, visit pacny.net or email email@pacny.net.

