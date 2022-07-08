 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HISTORY

Preservation Association to host information session in Auburn

Phoenix Building 12 (copy)

The cornice of the Phoenix Building in Auburn is repainted in 2019.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Preservation Association of Central New York will host a public information session with the Preservation League of New York State on Wednesday, July 20, in Auburn.

The session will take place at 6 p.m. in the Havana Room at the Phoenix Building, 2 South St., Auburn.

Information about historic districts, listing on the National Register of Historic Places and the potential benefits of using historic rehabilitation tax credits will be presented. Staff from the New York State Historic Preservation Office will attend remotely to answer questions as well.

The session is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be available. Local owners of residential and commercial property are encouraged to attend.

The local association is a nonprofit historic preservation advocacy organization that serves Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties.

For more information, visit pacny.net.

