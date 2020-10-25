Pressing on: Auburn printer continues adapting during COVID-19

Previously an assistant branch manager at First Niagara, Verdi spent that year deciding whether the work was for him. The contrast between printing and banking helped him realize that it was, he said.

"We create a physical product," he said. "A physical thing you're making as opposed to just the idea of something."

In January 2019, Verdi became president of Jacobs. It prints all manner of products, from flyers and booklets to business cards and posters. Its clients number in the hundreds, mostly in the central New York region, and its staff of 13 goes through millions of sheets of paper a year. The company also provides design services to some clients, Verdi said, while others provide their own. And it prides itself on saving clients time and money, whether it's packaging and labeling product literature for manufacturers, or sending newsletters directly to the mail for nonprofits.