Priest to be ordained in Auburn, serve in Jordan

An Episcopal priest will be ordained in Auburn next week before beginning her ministry in Jordan.

Meredith Kadet Sanderson will be ordained at 10 a.m. Easter Saturday, April 23, at The Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. She will then begin her ministry at Christ Episcopal Church, 25 N. Main St., Jordan, beginning with Holy Eucharist for the second Sunday of Easter at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 24.

Sanderson will also continue her role as chief of staff and director of communications for the Episcopal Diocese of Central New York. She and her husband, Christopher Carter Sanderson, have one child and live in Liverpool. She holds a Master of Divinity from Union Theological Seminary in New York City and a Bachelor of Arts from Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson.

Sanderson will be the first priest younger than 40 ordained in the Diocese of Central New York in several years, the diocese said in a news release.

“I anticipate a lot of change in the years ahead!" Sanderson said. "One of my favorite lines in scripture is Ephesians 3:20-21, which reminds us that the power of God within and among us can do 'far more than all we can ask or imagine.' God will always work through the church and through Christian community — though the form that work takes now and in the future may be outside the bounds of what we can presently 'ask or imagine.'”

Bishop DeDe Duncan-Probe of the diocese said of Sanderson, “Through her faithful commitment to Jesus’ way of love, inclusivity, and joyful optimism, Meredith has already touched the hearts of people throughout our diocesan community. With grateful hearts for our shared ministry, we joyously celebrate God’s call for her, and our church, as we continue this journey of faith together!”

The ordainment service in Auburn is open to the public; COVID-19 precautions will be in place.

For more information, visit cnyepiscopal.org/ordination-sanderson.

