HISTORY

Prison City Brewing co-owner to give talk at Owasco museum

Wednesday Morning Roundtable

Marc Schulz speaks as his wife, Dawn, pours out samples of Puff Puff Shiv beer from their business, Prison City Pub & Brewery, during the Wednesday Morning Roundtable Sept. 21, 2016, in Auburn.

 The Citizen file

The co-owner of Prison City Brewing will give a talk on "Breweries of Auburn, Past and Present" next week at an Owasco museum.

The Martha Shaw Harvesting History Series at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center in Owasco will continue Thursday, Nov. 10, with a talk by Marc Schulz. Following several years working in craft beer sales, he and his wife, Dawn, opened Prison City Pub & Brewery in downtown Auburn in 2014. He is also the brewery's director of sales.

The program will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at the museum, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco. Refreshments will be served.

Admission and parking will be free and open to the public, and donations will be welcome.

For more information, call (315) 252-7644.

