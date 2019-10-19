Each year the Prison City Ramblers car club donates money to local charities, from the proceeds of the Father's Day car show. This year it rained and the club only had 70 cars show up.
The charities that the Ramblers donate money to are as follows, St. Peter and John soup kitchen, Western Cayuga food pantry, St. Alphonsus food pantry, Calvary food pantry, King Ferry food pantry and the Throop food pantry. The Ramblers also donates money to Matthew House, which it receives from club members helping with the Syracuse Nationals Car Show at the State Fairgrounds in Syracuse.
You have free articles remaining.
The Prison City Ramblers Car club would like to Thank Auburn and the surrounding area for your continued support.