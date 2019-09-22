Cayuga County Loves Life will hold a pro-life rally and march at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, beginning at Veterans Memorial Park, 172 Genesee St., Auburn.
After the rally, there will be a march to Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn, and a program of speakers. Religious leaders from the area who are present will be recognized as well. Bryan Kemper, of Priests for Life, and Jim Havens, host of "Love Will End Abortion," will be present.
The purpose of the event is raising awareness of New York state's passage of the Reproductive Health Act in January.
For more information, email ccloveslife@outlook.com or call (315) 253-3742.