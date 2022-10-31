Program available to assess home health in Cayuga County

The Healthy Neighborhoods Program is available to help reduce the burden of housing-related illness and injury, the Cayuga County Health Department said in a news release.

Using a holistic approach to home health, the program provides free assessments and interventions for asthma, tobacco cessation, indoor air quality, lead, fire safety and other hazards. The program also provides education, referrals and supplies for hazards that are identified. Assessments are conducted at the owner and/or tenant's discretion, and revisits can be made to those where products are provided.

The program covers the city of Auburn and other selected communities throughout the county, including the towns of Mentz and Montezuma. It is a partnership between the health department, the Cayuga Community Health Network and the Auburn Fire Department. Program staff will be canvassing targeted areas throughout the year, and taking referrals from community partners.

For more information, or to inquire about a free home assessment, call (315) 253-1560 or visit cayugacounty.us/1736/health-neighborhoods-program.

How safe is your home? Program offers free home check-ups in Cayuga County AUBURN — Armed with bright blue buckets and green fabric bags, a small group of college students, firefighters and health officials meets in t…