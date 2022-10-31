 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HEALTH

Program available to assess home health in Cayuga County

  • 0
Healthy Neighborhoods Program

From right, Nadia Yosuf, Emerson Bolha and Auburn firefighter Michael Snelson knock on doors in Auburn in 2016 as part of the Healthy Neighborhoods Program.

 The Citizen file

The Healthy Neighborhoods Program is available to help reduce the burden of housing-related illness and injury, the Cayuga County Health Department said in a news release.

Using a holistic approach to home health, the program provides free assessments and interventions for asthma, tobacco cessation, indoor air quality, lead, fire safety and other hazards. The program also provides education, referrals and supplies for hazards that are identified. Assessments are conducted at the owner and/or tenant's discretion, and revisits can be made to those where products are provided.

The program covers the city of Auburn and other selected communities throughout the county, including the towns of Mentz and Montezuma. It is a partnership between the health department, the Cayuga Community Health Network and the Auburn Fire Department. Program staff will be canvassing targeted areas throughout the year, and taking referrals from community partners.

People are also reading…

For more information, or to inquire about a free home assessment, call (315) 253-1560 or visit cayugacounty.us/1736/health-neighborhoods-program.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This is why we find our own dogs the cutest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News