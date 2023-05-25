Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Community Science Institute, an environmental nonprofit based in the Cayuga Lake watershed, is reminding the public of the availability of its Harmful Algal Bloom Monitoring Program.

The program provides nearly real-time information about harmful algal blooms in Cayuga Lake, with a map of their locations, so those using the lake can see where is safe and where to avoid.

The program also collects data on harmful algal blooms for research purposes. Those interested in contributing to the data are invited to volunteer by visiting communityscience.org/volunteer-with-us.

The program itself is located at communityscience.org/monitoring-partnerships/harmful-algal-bloom-monitoring/cayuga-lake-habs-reporting-page, but will soon be relocated to database.communityscience.org.

For more information, email info@communityscience.org.