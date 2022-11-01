Program seeks volunteer meal delivery driver for Auburn senior complex

The Cayuga County Office for the Aging Senior Nutrition Program seeks volunteers to commit to one or two mornings a week delivering meals at a senior housing complex in Auburn.

The office's program offers frail, homebound adults across the county a hot midday meal, caring concern and attention to their well-being, the office said in a news release.

"These volunteers make a difference every day," the office said.

Volunteers would pick up hot and cold food containers from a central kitchen in Auburn and deliver to about 10 residents at the complex. Containers would be returned to the pickup location afterward.

The time commitment is about one hour. No meals are delivered when schools close due to poor weather, as recipients use an emergency package provided each autumn.

For more information, call (315) 253-1104 or email meals@cayugacounty.us.