 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY

Program seeks volunteer meal delivery driver for Auburn senior complex

  • 0
Coronavirus Meals on Wheels 12.JPG

Meals on Wheels volunteer Beth Liberatore chats with Jan Campbell through the door while delivering food in April 2020.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Cayuga County Office for the Aging Senior Nutrition Program seeks volunteers to commit to one or two mornings a week delivering meals at a senior housing complex in Auburn.

The office's program offers frail, homebound adults across the county a hot midday meal, caring concern and attention to their well-being, the office said in a news release.

"These volunteers make a difference every day," the office said.

Volunteers would pick up hot and cold food containers from a central kitchen in Auburn and deliver to about 10 residents at the complex. Containers would be returned to the pickup location afterward.

The time commitment is about one hour. No meals are delivered when schools close due to poor weather, as recipients use an emergency package provided each autumn.

For more information, call (315) 253-1104 or email meals@cayugacounty.us.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This is why we find our own dogs the cutest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News