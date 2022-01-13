Programs to feature Montezuma's bald eagles, local birding excursion

The Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps will host two birding programs in the next few weeks, one virtual and one in person.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, the program "The Bald Eagle: Back from the Brink" will be presented on Zoom by Chris Lajewski, director of of the corps and the Montezuma Audubon Center. The program will cover how the population of the bald eagle went from 100,000 in pre-colonial times to the brink of extinction in the early 1960s, and how the Montezuma Wetlands Complex play a role in conserving the bird that's become a symbol of national strength. The program costs $5 per person and $15 per family.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, an Onondaga Lake Birding Excursion will be held beginning at the Onondaga Creekwalk trailhead near Destiny USA in Syracuse. Participants will take a guided, half-mile walk to explore newly restored habitats for thousands of waterfowl, dozens of bald eagles and other wildlife during winter. Participants should wear hiking shoes or snow boots; binoculars and field guides will be provided. The program costs $10 for adults, $5 for children and $25 for families.

For more information, or to register for the programs, visit act.audubon.org.

